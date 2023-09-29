North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Beaufort County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Farmville Central High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.