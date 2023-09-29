Is there high school football on the docket this week in Beaufort County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Farmville Central High School at Washington High School