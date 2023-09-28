AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 5 of the 2023 college football season features seven games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Charlotte (+23.5) against SMU and betting the over/under in the East Carolina vs. Rice matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 5 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Charlotte +23.5 vs. SMU
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 9.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UAB +21.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 13.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: East Carolina +3.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 1.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 5 AAC Total Bets
Over 46.5 - East Carolina vs. Rice
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 58.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 59.5 - Boise State vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 53.5 - Charlotte vs. SMU
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Total: 49.2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Week 5 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Memphis
|3-1 (1-0 AAC)
|37.0 / 18.8
|436.8 / 323.8
|Tulane
|3-1 (0-0 AAC)
|28.5 / 16.0
|375.0 / 291.3
|South Florida
|2-2 (1-0 AAC)
|26.8 / 27.8
|435.8 / 415.0
|Rice
|2-2 (0-1 AAC)
|35.3 / 31.8
|405.8 / 419.3
|SMU
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|33.8 / 19.0
|451.5 / 311.8
|Temple
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|19.8 / 26.8
|365.5 / 378.5
|Tulsa
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|22.8 / 32.5
|352.0 / 426.3
|North Texas
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|33.3 / 47.0
|445.0 / 538.3
|Navy
|1-2 (0-1 AAC)
|17.0 / 23.3
|336.3 / 359.7
|UTSA
|1-3 (0-0 AAC)
|19.3 / 28.0
|367.0 / 382.5
|Charlotte
|1-3 (0-0 AAC)
|19.0 / 26.0
|306.3 / 415.3
|East Carolina
|1-3 (0-0 AAC)
|22.0 / 26.0
|277.5 / 341.5
|Florida Atlantic
|1-3 (0-0 AAC)
|20.8 / 27.0
|331.0 / 398.0
|UAB
|1-3 (0-0 AAC)
|28.0 / 36.3
|414.3 / 430.0
