The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 30 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .278.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 144 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has had an RBI in 58 games this season (40.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 76 games this season (52.8%), including 16 multi-run games (11.1%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 76 .254 AVG .298 .305 OBP .353 .470 SLG .551 28 XBH 39 13 HR 20 45 RBI 62 49/19 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings