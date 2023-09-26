How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today's NCAA Women's Soccer schedule should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those contests is Cornell taking on Colgate.
Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Colgate vs Cornell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Princeton vs Lafayette
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.