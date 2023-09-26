Eddie Rosario vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
|Braves vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Cubs
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- He ranks 76th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 59.6% of his games this season (81 of 136), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 38 games this year (27.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 50 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|67
|.288
|AVG
|.229
|.327
|OBP
|.294
|.545
|SLG
|.377
|27
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|5
|48
|RBI
|24
|62/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Steele (16-5) to make his 30th start of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.