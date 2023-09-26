Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) clashing at Truist Park (on September 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-1-0 against the spread.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 141 times this season and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 80-34 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta leads MLB with 909 runs scored this season.
  • The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 Phillies L 6-5 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
September 21 @ Nationals W 10-3 Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
September 22 @ Nationals W 9-6 Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
September 24 @ Nationals L 3-2 Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
September 24 @ Nationals W 8-5 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
September 26 Cubs - Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
September 27 Cubs - Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon
September 28 Cubs - Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman
September 29 Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin
September 30 Nationals - Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin
October 1 Nationals - TBA vs Trevor Williams

