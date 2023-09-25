If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Wilson County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered here.

Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Fike High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25

6:30 PM ET on September 25 Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25

7:00 PM ET on September 25 Location: Kinston, NC

Kinston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Southern Wayne High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at Fike High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beddingfield High School at Goldsboro High School