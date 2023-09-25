North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Wayne County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southern Wayne High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kenly, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Eastern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beddingfield High School at Goldsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Johnston High School at Charles B Aycock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pikeville, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
