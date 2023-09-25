Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Wayne County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25

6:30 PM ET on September 25 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25

7:00 PM ET on September 25 Location: East Chocowinity, NC

East Chocowinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Southern Wayne High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton High School at Eastern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beddingfield High School at Goldsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Hobbton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Newton Grove, NC

Newton Grove, NC Conference: Carolina 1A

Carolina 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Johnston High School at Charles B Aycock High School