In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Thursday

Holly Springs High School at Cary High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Wakefield High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 28

Rolesville, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Friday

TBD at Athens Drive High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesville Road High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

Garner Magnet High School at Willow Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Fuquay-Varina, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Cary High School at Holly Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Holly Springs, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Broughton High School at Enloe Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

East Wake High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Benson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Millbrook High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Wake Forest, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale High School at Wake Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Wake Forest, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Clayton High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Raleigh, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Green Hope High School at Middle Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Nolesville High School at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Panther Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Green Level High School at Apex High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Hickory Grove Christian School at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

Fuquay-Varina High School at Cleveland High School