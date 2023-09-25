If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Sampson County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Lakewood High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25

6:30 PM ET on September 25 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lakewood High School at Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Rose Hill, NC

Rose Hill, NC Conference: Carolina 1A

Carolina 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Hobbton High School