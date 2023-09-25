Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.

Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25

7:00 PM ET on September 25 Location: Kinston, NC

Kinston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Father Vincent Capodanno High School at Arendell Parrott Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Kinston, NC

Kinston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

James Kenan High School at South Lenoir High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Deep Run, NC

Deep Run, NC Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at Southwest Onslow High School