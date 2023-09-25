North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Father Vincent Capodanno High School at Arendell Parrott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Kenan High School at South Lenoir High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Deep Run, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
