North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Duplin County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Union High School at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Trenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Teachey, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Kenan High School at South Lenoir High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Deep Run, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
