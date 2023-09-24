Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Seahawks vs. Panthers Game – Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) square off against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Panthers?
When is Seahawks vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Seattle 24 - Carolina 21
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Seahawks a 68.6% chance to win.
- The Seahawks won three of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (50%).
- Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.
- The Panthers were underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.
- Carolina entered five games last season as the underdog by +180 or more and were 1-4 in those contests.
Who will win? The Seahawks or Panthers?
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Carolina (+4.5)
- Against the spread, the Seahawks were 7-10-0 last season.
- Seattle failed to notch a win ATS (0-2) as at least 4.5-point favorites last season.
- Against the spread, the Panthers were 9-8-0 last season.
- As 4.5-point underdogs or greater, Carolina had two wins ATS (2-3) last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Panthers matchup
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- The two teams averaged a combined 1.8 more points per game (44.3) a season ago than this game's total of 42.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 3.1 more points per game last season (45.6) than this matchup's over/under of 42.5 points.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.
- Last year, eight Panthers games hit the over.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup
Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|220.0
|3
|13.0
|0
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|149.5
|2
|25.5
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
