The Carolina Panthers (0-2) will look to upset the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Seahawks' upcoming game against Panthers, see the column below, where we provide stats to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Panthers vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Panthers were leading after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last season.

The Panthers averaged 2.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 2.8 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

The Seahawks were winning seven times, were losing six times, and were knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Seattle averaged 5.7 points on offense and gave up an average of five points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times.

The Panthers' offense averaged 6.3 points in the second quarter last season. Defensively, they allowed seven points on average in the second quarter.

Last season, the Seahawks won the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Offensively, Seattle put up an average of 6.6 points in the second quarter (18th-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it allowed 8.8 points on average in the second quarter (29th-ranked).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Panthers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in six games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

The Panthers averaged 3.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.1 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Looking at the third quarter, the Seahawks won the third quarter in nine games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Seattle put up an average of four points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Panthers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in one game.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Panthers averaged 7.6 points on offense (fourth-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.3 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

Last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Seahawks averaged 7.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.8 points on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Panthers vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers led after the first half in seven games last season, trailed after the first half in eight games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

On offense, the Panthers averaged 8.6 points in the first half (28th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 9.8 points on average in the first half (sixth-ranked) on defense.

The Seahawks were winning after the first half 10 times (8-2 in those games) and were losing after the first half seven times (1-6) through 17 games last season.

Seattle averaged 12.4 points in the first half (11th-ranked) last season. Defensively, it surrendered 13.8 points on average in the first half (29th-ranked).

2nd Half

The Panthers outscored their opponent in the second half in six games last year (3-3 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in nine games (2-7), and tied in the second half in two games (2-0).

In the second half last season, the Panthers averaged 11.4 points scored on offense (12th-ranked) and gave up an average of 12.4 points on defense (28th-ranked).

Last season, the Seahawks won the second half in 10 games (7-3 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they tied the second half in two games (0-2).

In the second half last season, Seattle averaged 11.5 points on offense (10th-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 9.4 points in the second half (10th-ranked).

Rep the Seahawks or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.