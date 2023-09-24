The Carolina Panthers at the moment have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +25000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Panthers were 5-4. Away, they won just two games.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year for the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (33.3 per game).

Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +4000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +2800 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +75000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +25000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +800 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +2800 15 December 17 Falcons - +4000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.