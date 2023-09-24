Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will try to find success against Kyle Wright when he takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Braves, who have connected on 296 this season.

Fueled by 594 extra-base hits, Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank first in the majors with a .276 team batting average.

No team has scored more than the 899 runs Atlanta has this season.

No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .344 OBP this season.

The Braves are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Atlanta has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.293 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Wright (0-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In seven starts this season, Wright has not yet earned a quality start.

Wright has made two starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 3.6 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies W 9-3 Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Jameson Taillon 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin

