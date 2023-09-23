A pair of ACC teams square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-3.5) 59.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-4.5) 59.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Wake Forest has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Georgia Tech has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

