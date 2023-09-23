Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
A pair of ACC teams square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-3.5)
|59.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-4.5)
|59.5
|-196
|+162
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Georgia Tech has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
