The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are expected to win their matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 6:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Looking to bet on Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wake Forest (-3.5) Over (58.5) Wake Forest 34, Georgia Tech 29

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Demon Deacons a 65.5% chance to win.

The Demon Deacons have posted one win against the spread this season.

Wake Forest has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 0.2 more than the average point total for Wake Forest games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, the Yellow Jackets are 1-1 against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have hit the over in all of their two games with a set total.

The average total in Georgia Tech games this year is three fewer points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Demon Deacons vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wake Forest 33.3 20.3 36.5 18.5 27 24 Georgia Tech 35 33.3 48 13 23 48

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.