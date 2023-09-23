A matchup of SEC teams features the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Carolina vs. Mississippi State matchup.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-6.5) 49.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-6.5) 49.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

South Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Mississippi State has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.