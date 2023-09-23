The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) and the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a clash of ACC foes.

Pittsburgh is putting up 24.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 92nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 38th, giving up 17.0 points per contest. North Carolina's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 494.3 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 382.7 total yards per game, which ranks 94th.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

North Carolina Pittsburgh 494.3 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.3 (112th) 382.7 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.0 (4th) 197.3 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.3 (81st) 297.0 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.0 (112th) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has racked up 891 yards (297.0 per game) while completing 72.5% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 116 yards with one touchdown.

Omarion Hampton is his team's leading rusher with 55 carries for 317 yards, or 105.7 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

British Brooks has rushed for 128 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

J.J. Jones' 179 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions on 13 targets.

Nate McCollum has put together a 173-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 21 targets.

Kobe Paysour's 20 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 143 yards and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has 474 passing yards for Pittsburgh, completing 46.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 76 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Daniel Carter, has carried the ball 21 times for 103 yards (34.3 per game), scoring one time.

C'Bo Flemister has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 99 yards (33.0 per game).

Gavin Bartholomew's team-high 157 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of 10 targets) with one touchdown.

Konata Mumpfield has put together a 93-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 15 targets.

Jerrod Means' four catches have yielded 64 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pittsburgh or North Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.