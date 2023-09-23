Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is the setting for the North Carolina Central Eagles' (2-1) matchup against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) on September 23, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central is putting up 28 points per game on offense (43rd in the FCS), and ranks 85th on the other side of the ball with 32 points allowed per game. Mississippi Valley State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 14 points per game, which ranks 25th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 71st with 29.5 points allowed per contest.

North Carolina Central vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

North Carolina Central vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Mississippi Valley State 341.7 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 78 (130th) 273.7 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 159.7 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 15.5 (130th) 182 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.5 (129th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard leads North Carolina Central with 391 yards (130.3 ypg) on 35-of-58 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 148 rushing yards on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 47 times for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 97 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown through the air.

Quentin McCall has hauled in six receptions for 132 yards (44 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Joaquin Davis has been the target of 14 passes and racked up 12 receptions for 69 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has thrown for 76 yards on 80% passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Jared Wilson, has carried the ball six times for 20 yards (10 per game).

Zamariyon Kendall has piled up 8 yards (on three attempts).

Kerrick Ross has hauled in 41 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season.

Cobie Bates has five receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 34 yards (17 yards per game) this year.

Rashad Eades has racked up 15 reciving yards (7.5 ypg) this season.

