In the contest between the North Carolina Central Eagles and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

North Carolina Central vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-26.0) 52.8 North Carolina Central 39, Mississippi Valley State 13

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, games featuring the Delta Devils went over the point total just twice.

Eagles vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 28.0 32.0 47.0 21.0 18.5 37.5 Mississippi Valley State 14.0 29.5 -- -- 7.0 35.0

