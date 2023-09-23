The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) host the FCS Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored by 13.5 points in the game. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

It's been a tough stretch for East Carolina, which ranks third-worst in total offense (248 yards per game) and 25th-worst in total defense (419.7 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Gardner-Webb is putting up 27.7 points per game on offense this season (45th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 33 points per contest (89th-ranked) on defense.

Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

East Carolina vs Gardner-Webb Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline East Carolina -13.5 -115 -115 51.5 -115 -115 -600 +425

Gardner-Webb Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have won their only game this year when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Gardner-Webb has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Gardner-Webb lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Gardner-Webb has played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell leads Gardner-Webb with 746 yards on 82-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Narii Gaither has run the ball 46 times for 294 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Jayden Brown has piled up 23 carries and totaled 115 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 72 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Brennan McGuire leads his squad with 145 receiving yards on 12 receptions.

Jonathan Burns has caught 15 passes and compiled 126 receiving yards (42 per game) with one touchdown.

Ephraim Floyd has racked up 123 reciving yards (41 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ty French has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and seven tackles.

Ty Anderson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up nine tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Jimmy Bowdry has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has three tackles to his name.

