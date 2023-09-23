The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) host the FCS Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored, by 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-13.5) 51.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-12.5) 51.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have won their only game this year when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

East Carolina has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

