The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) face an FCS opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

It's been a rough stretch for East Carolina, which ranks seventh-worst in scoring offense (14.7 points per game) and 16th-worst in scoring defense (34.7 points per game allowed) in 2023. In terms of points scored Gardner-Webb ranks 45th in the FCS (27.7 points per game), and it is 89th on the other side of the ball (33 points allowed per contest).

Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb East Carolina 387 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248 (131st) 354.7 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.7 (98th) 138.3 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.3 (110th) 248.7 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (125th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 746 yards on 57.3% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 40 yards with one score.

Narii Gaither is his team's leading rusher with 46 carries for 294 yards, or 98 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Gaither has also chipped in with 10 catches for 69 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jayden Brown has taken 23 carries and totaled 115 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 72 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Brennan McGuire has collected 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 145 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times.

Jonathan Burns has 15 receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 126 yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ephraim Floyd has racked up 123 reciving yards (41 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 271 yards (90.3 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 52% of his passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Mason Garcia has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 160 yards on the ground.

Rahjai Harris has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 107 yards (35.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson's leads his squad with 108 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 19 targets).

Jhari Patterson has caught eight passes for 71 yards (23.7 yards per game) this year.

Jsi Hatfield has been the target of 14 passes and compiled six catches for 69 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest.

