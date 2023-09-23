The Campbell Fighting Camels (2-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium in a CAA clash.

Campbell has the 88th-ranked defense this year (402.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 12th-best with a tally of 452 yards per game. Elon is accumulating 310.7 total yards per game on offense this season (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 335.7 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on FloSports.

Elon vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Elon vs. Campbell Key Statistics

Elon Campbell 310.7 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452 (14th) 335.7 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.3 (92nd) 164.3 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.3 (21st) 146.3 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.7 (26th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has thrown for 273 yards on 58.3% passing while recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 49 times for 319 yards (106.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Wayne Dixie has collected 87 yards (on 18 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner has racked up 136 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Chandler Brayboy has caught 11 passes and compiled 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game).

Johncarlos Miller has racked up 65 reciving yards (21.7 ypg) this season.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has racked up 751 yards (250.3 ypg) on 62-of-83 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 71 rushing yards (23.7 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

NaQuari Rogers has racked up 223 yards on 33 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Lamagea McDowell has been handed the ball 32 times this year and racked up 142 yards (47.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey's 175 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered 11 receptions.

Vincent Wilkins has put up a 153-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on seven targets.

Chaney Fitzgerald has a total of 142 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

