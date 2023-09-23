The East Carolina Pirates (0-3) play an FCS opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

With 14.7 points per game (seventh-worst) and 34.7 points allowed per game on defense (16th-worst), East Carolina has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. Gardner-Webb ranks 45th in the FCS with 27.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 89th with 33 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

East Carolina Gardner-Webb 248 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387 (42nd) 419.7 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.7 (65th) 109.3 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.3 (65th) 138.7 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (27th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 271 yards (90.3 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 52% of his passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Mason Garcia has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 160 yards on the ground.

Rahjai Harris has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 107 yards (35.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson's leads his squad with 108 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 19 targets).

Jhari Patterson has caught eight passes while averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Jsi Hatfield's six catches have turned into 69 yards.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 746 yards on 57.3% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 40 yards with one score.

Narii Gaither is his team's leading rusher with 46 carries for 294 yards, or 98.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Gaither has also chipped in with 10 catches for 69 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jayden Brown has racked up 115 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 72 yards and one score.

Brennan McGuire's 145 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 12 catches on 11 targets.

Jonathan Burns has 15 receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 126 yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ephraim Floyd's 12 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown.

