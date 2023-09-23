The UConn Huskies (0-3) are overwhelming 21.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the No. 18 Duke Blue Devils (3-0). The game's point total is 45.5.

Duke owns the 40th-ranked offense this season (36.0 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 9.3 points allowed per game. UConn ranks 18th-worst in total yards per game (314.0), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 83rd in the FBS with 374.0 total yards ceded per contest.

Duke vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Duke vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -21.5 -110 -110 45.5 -105 -115 -2000 +1000

Week 4 ACC Betting Trends

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

One of Duke's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Duke has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Duke has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter.

The Blue Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this matchup.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard leads Duke with 530 yards (176.7 ypg) on 44-of-65 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He also has 208 rushing yards on 25 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 32 times for 240 yards (80.0 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught four passes for 56 yards.

Jalon Calhoun's team-leading 182 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 21 targets) with one touchdown.

Jordan Moore has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 160 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nicky Dalmolin has been the target of eight passes and hauled in six grabs for 80 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per contest.

Aaron Hall leads the team with 1.5 sacks, and also has six tackles.

Chandler Rivers is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 20 tackles.

Myles Jones has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has six tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

