Duke vs. UConn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The UConn Huskies (0-3) will look to upset the No. 18 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Blue Devils are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 21.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. UConn matchup in this article.
Duke vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Duke vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-21.5)
|45.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Duke (-21.5)
|46.5
|-2500
|+1100
Week 4 Odds
Duke vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Duke has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- UConn has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.
Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the ACC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
