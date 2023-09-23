The UConn Huskies (0-3) will look to upset the No. 18 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Blue Devils are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 21.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. UConn matchup in this article.

Duke vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Duke vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Duke vs. UConn Betting Trends

Duke has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.

Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the ACC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

