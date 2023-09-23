The No. 18 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) hit the road to play the UConn Huskies (0-3) at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Duke has the 39th-ranked offense this year (36 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 9.3 points allowed per game. UConn ranks ninth-worst in points per game (15), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 91st in the FBS with 27.7 points surrendered per contest.

Duke vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Duke vs. UConn Key Statistics

Duke UConn 458.7 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314 (114th) 300.7 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (81st) 242.7 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.7 (98th) 216 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (124th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 530 yards, completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season. He's also run for 208 yards (69.3 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has 240 rushing yards on 32 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added four catches for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Jalon Calhoun's 182 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has collected 14 catches and one touchdown.

Jordan Moore has caught 12 passes while averaging 53.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Nicky Dalmolin's six receptions are good enough for 80 yards.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has compiled 386 yards on 54.8% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

DeVontae Houston has carried the ball 33 times for 159 yards. He's also tacked on four catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Victor Rosa has run for 150 yards across 28 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Brett Buckman's 174 receiving yards (58 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has 10 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) this year.

Justin Joly's 19 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 109 yards.

