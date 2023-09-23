The No. 18 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) and UConn Huskies (0-3) will face each other in a matchup at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Duke vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Duke vs. UConn?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 27, UConn 16

Duke 27, UConn 16 Duke has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Blue Devils have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2000 or shorter.

UConn has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Huskies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Blue Devils a 95.2% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UConn (+21.5)



UConn (+21.5) Duke has two wins versus the spread in two games this season.

UConn has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Duke vs. UConn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) Duke and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 44.5 points once this season.

This season, UConn has played one game with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 44.5 is 6.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Duke (36 points per game) and UConn (15 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 46 54.5 Implied Total AVG 28.7 28.5 29 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.