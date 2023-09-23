The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) visit the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is a 2.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 55.5 points.

Florida State ranks 62nd in scoring defense this season (22 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 47.3 points per game. Things have been positive for Clemson on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 489.3 total yards per game (20th-best) and surrendering only 246.7 total yards per game (seventh-best).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Clemson Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -2.5 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -135 +110

Looking to place a bet on Clemson vs. Florida State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 ACC Betting Trends

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Clemson has hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Clemson has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Clemson has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline set for this game.

Bet on Clemson to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has put up 693 passing yards, or 231 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 21 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Will Shipley is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 225 yards, or 75 per game. Shipley has also chipped in with 11 catches for 58 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Phil Mafah has racked up 166 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins paces his squad with 197 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Antonio Williams has put up a 145-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 20 targets.

Tyler Brown's seven catches (on eight targets) have netted him 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Thomas leads the team with one sack, and also has one TFL.

Clemson's top-tackler, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., has 13 tackles and one TFL this year.

Wade Woodaz leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up three tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.