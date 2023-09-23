The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC battle.

Offensively, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by totaling 47.3 points per game. The Seminoles rank 62nd on defense (22 points allowed per game). Clemson's defense ranks 47th in the FBS with 19.7 points given up per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 20th-best by racking up 40.3 points per contest.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Clemson Florida State 489.3 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.7 (41st) 246.7 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.7 (96th) 216.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.7 (36th) 272.7 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273 (38th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 7 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (63rd)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 693 yards (231 ypg) while completing 66.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with one touchdown.

Will Shipley is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 225 yards, or 75 per game. Shipley has also chipped in with 11 catches for 58 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Phil Mafah has racked up 166 yards (on 25 carries) with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 13 catches on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Antonio Williams has recorded 145 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Tyler Brown's eight targets have resulted in seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has been a dual threat for Florida State so far this season. He has 729 passing yards, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 96 yards (32 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has racked up 194 yards on 35 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Johnny Wilson's leads his squad with 209 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 21 targets).

Keon Coleman has put up a 170-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 19 targets.

Jaheim Bell has racked up seven grabs for 125 yards, an average of 41.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

