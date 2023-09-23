Our computer model predicts the Clemson Tigers will defeat the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Clemson vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Clemson (+2.5) Over (55.5) Clemson 30, Florida State 29

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance to win.

The Tigers is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Clemson games this year have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 2.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Seminoles have won twice against the spread this year.

Florida State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 3.0 more than the average point total for Florida State games this season.

Tigers vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 47.3 22 66 13 31 29 Clemson 40.3 19.7 57 15.5 7 28

