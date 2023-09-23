The Charlotte 49ers (1-2) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as an overwhelming 28-point underdog. The total is 48.5 points for this matchup.

Florida ranks 51st in total offense this season (418.3 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 418.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Charlotte ranks 98th in the FBS (23.0 points per game), and it is 89th on defense (27.3 points allowed per contest).

Charlotte vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Florida vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida -28 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has covered the spread once in two games this season.

Two of Charlotte's two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

Charlotte has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1400 odds on them winning this game.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has 330 passing yards, or 110.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 75.8% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 32 times for 196 yards (65.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Durell Robinson has run for 117 yards across 26 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has hauled in 197 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jairus Mack has totaled 141 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Bryce Kennon has racked up 107 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Eyabi Anoma has racked up 1.0 sack to pace the team, while also recording 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Wayne Jones, Charlotte's leading tackler, has 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Kameron Howard has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has seven tackles and two passes defended to his name.

