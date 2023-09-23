The Charlotte 49ers (1-2) will look to upset the No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 28 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network+
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Charlotte vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-28) 49.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-27.5) 49.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Charlotte vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Charlotte has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
  • Florida has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

