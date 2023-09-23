The No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-2) square off at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Florida is totaling 29.7 points per game offensively this year (68th in the FBS), and is giving up 15.7 points per game (31st) on the other side of the ball. In terms of points scored Charlotte ranks 98th in the FBS (23.0 points per game), and it is 89th defensively (27.3 points allowed per contest).

Charlotte vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Charlotte vs. Florida Key Statistics

Charlotte Florida 338.3 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.3 (64th) 422.0 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.3 (8th) 144.3 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (52nd) 194.0 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.0 (62nd) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (124th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 330 yards on 25-of-33 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Jalon Jones has rushed for 196 yards on 32 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Durell Robinson has run for 117 yards across 26 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 receptions on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has put up a 141-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Bryce Kennon's six receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 692 pass yards for Florida, completing 75.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Trevor Etienne, has carried the ball 41 times for 281 yards (93.7 per game), scoring two times.

Montrell Johnson has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 148 yards (49.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with four grabs for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall has hauled in 20 receptions for 258 yards (86.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 12 passes while averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Jonathan Odom has a total of 72 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws.

