CAA foes match up when the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-1) and the Elon Phoenix (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium.

Campbell sports the 39th-ranked defense this season (24 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking fifth-best with 41.7 points per game. In terms of total yards, Elon ranks 79th in the FCS (310.7 total yards per game) and 54th on the other side of the ball (335.7 total yards allowed per game).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on FloSports, keep reading.

Campbell vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Campbell vs. Elon Key Statistics

Campbell Elon 452 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.7 (72nd) 402.3 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (59th) 199.3 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.3 (38th) 252.7 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.3 (106th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has thrown for 751 yards (250.3 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 74.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 71 rushing yards on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers has 223 rushing yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

Lamagea McDowell has piled up 142 yards on 32 carries, scoring three times.

Jalen Kelsey has hauled in 11 catches for 175 yards (58.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Vincent Wilkins has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 51 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Chaney Fitzgerald has a total of 142 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has put up 273 passing yards, or 91 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.3% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with two interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 49 times for 319 yards (106.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Wayne Dixie has compiled 87 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner paces his squad with 136 receiving yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy has 11 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 98 yards (32.7 yards per game) this year.

Johncarlos Miller has racked up 65 reciving yards (21.7 ypg) this season.

