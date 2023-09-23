When the Campbell Fighting Camels match up with the Elon Phoenix at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Fighting Camels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Campbell vs. Elon Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-3.3) 55.6 Campbell 29, Elon 26

Week 4 CAA Predictions

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels are unbeaten against the spread this year.

One Fighting Camels game (out of one) has gone over the point total this season.

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

The Phoenix and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Fighting Camels vs. Phoenix 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Campbell 41.7 24 24 34 50.5 19 Elon 23.7 24.7 27 3 22 35.5

