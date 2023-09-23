Appalachian State vs. Wyoming: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Appalachian State matchup.
Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-2.5)
|43.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-2.5)
|43.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Wyoming has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+650
|Bet $100 to win $650
