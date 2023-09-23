The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) visit the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Wyoming ranks 108th in the FBS with 327.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 75th in total defense (363.7 yards allowed per contest). Appalachian State's offense has been dominant, putting up 40.7 points per game (17th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 105th by surrendering 30.7 points per game.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Appalachian State Wyoming 451 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (107th) 375.7 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (75th) 197.7 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (64th) 253.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (120th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 690 yards (230 ypg) while completing 58.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 63 yards with one touchdown.

Nate Noel is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 422 yards, or 140.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Maquel Haywood has run for 88 yards across 26 carries.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 154 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

DaShaun Davis has nine receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 143 yards (47.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dalton Stroman's 10 targets have resulted in five grabs for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 350 yards, completing 58% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 111 yards (37 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sam Scott has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 114 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 13 receptions for 145 yards (48.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has caught five passes for 115 yards (38.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

John Michael Gyllenborg's eight grabs have yielded 67 yards and one touchdown.

