North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Wayne County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Duplin High School at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.