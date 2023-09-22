North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Wake County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Apex High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Springs High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Raleigh High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles E. Jordan High School at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
