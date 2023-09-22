If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Transylvania County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Buncombe County
  • Caswell County
  • Johnston County
  • Wilson County
  • Rutherford County
  • Chatham County
  • Ashe County

    • Transylvania County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Brevard High School at R-S Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Rutherfordton, NC
    • Conference: Conference 41 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.