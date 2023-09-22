High school football competition in Surry County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    West Wilkes High School at East Surry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
    • Conference: Conference 37 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Stokes High School at Elkin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Elkin, NC
    • Conference: Northwest 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

