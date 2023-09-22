North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pasquotank County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Pasquotank County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Pasquotank County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pasquotank County High School at Hertford County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.