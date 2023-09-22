North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Orange County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrboro High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.