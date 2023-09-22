There is high school football competition in Orange County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC Conference: Central 3A

Central 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrboro High School at South Granville High School