Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in North Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: NC State (-8.5)
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 18 Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-21.5)
Elon Phoenix at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Wake Forest (-3.5)
Saint Andrews (NC) Knights at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: Davidson All-Access
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wyoming (-3)
Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Favorite: Florida (-28)
