A pair of ACC teams square off when the NC State Wolfpack (2-1) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Wolfpack are favored by 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Virginia matchup.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

NC State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-9.5) 45.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-9.5) 46.5 -360 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

NC State vs. Virginia Betting Trends

NC State has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Virginia has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

