North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Nash County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Roanoke Rapids High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bailey, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bunn High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.